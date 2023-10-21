The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 48.5.

Arkansas has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 16th-worst with 321 yards per contest. The defensive unit is ranked 51st in the FBS (351.3 yards allowed per game). Mississippi State ranks 82nd with 375.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 91st with 395.2 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Arkansas Recent Performance

The Razorbacks have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, putting up 236.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-117-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, allowing 392.7 total yards per contest (82nd).

Over the last three games, the Razorbacks rank -55-worst in scoring offense (21 points per game) and -25-worst in scoring defense (28.3 points per game allowed).

In terms of passing offense, Arkansas ranks -58-worst with 177.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 100th by giving up 200.3 passing yards per game over its last three tilts.

Over the previous three games, the Razorbacks rank -120-worst in rushing offense (59.3 rushing yards per game) and -71-worst in rushing defense (192.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

Over their last three games, the Razorbacks have two wins against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In its past three games, Arkansas has hit the over once.

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

The teams have hit the over in three of Arkansas' six games with a set total.

Arkansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Arkansas has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Razorbacks have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,450 yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 162 rushing yards on 96 carries with one rushing touchdown.

AJ Green has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 239 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Rashod Dubinion has carried the ball 65 times for 213 yards (30.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong's leads his squad with 485 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 catches (out of 46 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has put together a 253-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 20 targets.

Isaac TeSlaa's 19 receptions have yielded 206 yards and one touchdown.

Landon Jackson has six sacks to lead the team, and also has eight TFL and 28 tackles.

Arkansas' top-tackler, Jaheim Thomas, has 56 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Dwight McGlothern has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has seven tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

