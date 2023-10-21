The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) currently features three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Buchnevich LW Out Upper Body Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Kris Letang D Questionable Lower Body Noel Acciari C Questionable Upper Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights (2022-23)

With 260 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Blues had the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.

St. Louis' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Pittsburgh conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

Blues vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-160) Blues (+135) 6.5

