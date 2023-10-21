The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Schenn find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schenn 2022-23 stats and insights

In 18 of 82 games last season, Schenn scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He posted six goals (plus nine assists) on the power play.

He posted a 14.6% shooting percentage, taking 1.8 shots per game.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.