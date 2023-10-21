Best Bets & Odds for the Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game – Saturday, October 21
Sun Belt foes will meet when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Coastal Carolina 33, Arkansas State 23
- Coastal Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Chanticleers have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- This season, Arkansas State has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.
- The Red Wolves are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +260 or more on the moneyline.
- The Chanticleers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Coastal Carolina (-8.5)
- In six Coastal Carolina games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Chanticleers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Arkansas State owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more in three chances.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game twice this season.
- There have been three Arkansas State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 52.4 points per game, 6.1 points fewer than the over/under of 58.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Coastal Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.8
|59.5
|64.2
|Implied Total AVG
|37.8
|38.7
|37
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Arkansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.8
|50.5
|55.2
|Implied Total AVG
|35.3
|34
|36.7
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
