Can we expect Colton Parayko finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parayko 2022-23 stats and insights

Parayko scored in four of 79 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Parayko picked up two assists on the power play.

He posted a 3.0% shooting percentage, taking 1.6 shots per game.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

The Penguins secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.