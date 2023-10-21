Big 12 action features the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. TCU matchup.

Kansas State vs. TCU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-6.5) 58.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas State (-6.5) 59.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Kansas State vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • TCU has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.

Kansas State & TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200
TCU
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.