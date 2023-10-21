The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nick Leddy score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)

Leddy 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 78 games last season, Leddy scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Leddy produced zero points on the power play last season.

Leddy's shooting percentage last season was 2.5%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, conceding 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

