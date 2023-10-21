Can we expect Nikita Alexandrov scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Alexandrov 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Alexandrov scored in three of 28 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Alexandrov produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 10.7% of them.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
