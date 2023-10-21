Torey Krug and the St. Louis Blues will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to bet on Krug's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Torey Krug vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Krug Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 63 games last season, Krug had a plus-minus of -26, and averaged 16:58 on the ice.

He had a goal in seven games last season through 63 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Krug had an assist in 20 games last season out of 63 games played, including multiple assists four times.

He has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Krug going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Krug Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

Defensively, the Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

