The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) bring college football's seventh-ranked rushing D into a clash with the North Texas Mean Green (3-3), who have the No. 21 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Green Wave are heavy, 20.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-20.5) 62.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-20.5) 62.5 -1700 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tulane vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Tulane has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

North Texas has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.

Tulane & North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150 North Texas To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

