UAPB vs. Alcorn State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Alcorn State Braves and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Braves. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
UAPB vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Alcorn State (-11.5)
|42.7
|Alcorn State 27, UAPB 16
Week 8 SWAC Predictions
- Southern vs Bethune-Cookman
- Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley State
UAPB Betting Info (2023)
- The Golden Lions haven't lost a game against the spread this year.
Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)
- The Braves won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.
- Braves games hit the over just twice last season.
Golden Lions vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UAPB
|13.8
|31.0
|10.5
|23.5
|16.0
|38.3
|Alcorn State
|18.2
|24.7
|20.7
|16.7
|15.7
|32.7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
