Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Alcorn State Braves and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Braves. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UAPB vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-11.5) 42.7 Alcorn State 27, UAPB 16

Week 8 SWAC Predictions

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

Braves games hit the over just twice last season.

Golden Lions vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAPB 13.8 31.0 10.5 23.5 16.0 38.3 Alcorn State 18.2 24.7 20.7 16.7 15.7 32.7

