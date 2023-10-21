The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) face a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Alcorn State Braves (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field.

While UAPB's defense ranks 91st with 31 points allowed per game, the Golden Lions have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 10th-worst (13.8 points per game). Alcorn State ranks 103rd in the FCS with 18.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 47th with 24.7 points surrendered per contest on defense.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on HBCUGo.

UAPB vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

UAPB vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

UAPB Alcorn State 317.5 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (89th) 430.8 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.5 (45th) 151.5 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129 (79th) 166 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (81st) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has recorded 657 yards (109.5 ypg) on 61-of-92 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 119 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 40 carries.

Johness Davis has 297 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown.

Kierstan Rogers has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 157 yards (26.2 per game).

Kenji Lewis' 237 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 18 catches and one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has put together a 167-yard season so far, reeling in 15 passes on 19 targets.

Tristan Ballard has hauled in 11 receptions for 129 yards, an average of 21.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has compiled 1,100 yards (183.3 ypg) while completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jarveon Howard has rushed for 321 yards on 75 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Niko Duffey has racked up 153 yards on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' 332 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions on 21 targets with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has put up a 238-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 21 targets.

Tavarious Griffin has racked up 182 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

