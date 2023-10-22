With Week 8 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big Sky, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Other FCS Power Rankings

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-1 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 59-19 vs Cal Poly

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Portland State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-1

3-3 | 7-1 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 45-21 vs Northern Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Portland State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Idaho State

Idaho State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Idaho

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 23-21 vs Montana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

4. Montana

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-1 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 23-21 vs Idaho

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

5. Sacramento State

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-1 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 21-13 vs Northern Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Sacramento State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Montana State

Montana State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 17-16 vs Weber State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UC Davis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

7. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

2-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 45-21 vs Portland State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Arizona jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

8. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 42-41 vs Idaho State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Washington jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Weber State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 17-16 vs UC Davis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Weber State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Eastern Washington

@ Eastern Washington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 42-41 vs Eastern Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Portland State

@ Portland State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 59-19 vs Montana State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cal Poly jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-6 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 21-13 vs Sacramento State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Colorado jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.