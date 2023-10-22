In Week 7 action at Lincoln Financial Field, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will be up against the Philadelphia Eagles defense and Darius Slay. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Miami pass catchers against the Eagles' secondary.

Dolphins vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 118.8 19.8 1 6 15.10

Tyreek Hill vs. Darius Slay Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill paces his squad with 814 receiving yards on 42 catches with six touchdowns.

Through the air, Miami has been driven by its passing offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 316.8 passing yards per contest. It ranks first in passing TDs (15).

Opposing defenses have struggled to contain the Dolphins' offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 37.2 points per game and first in the league with 498.7 yards per game.

Miami ranks 20th in the league in pass rate, passing the ball 33.3 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Dolphins are throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 33 total red-zone pass attempts (46.5% red-zone pass rate).

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay has a team-high one interception to go along with 25 tackles and four passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Philadelphia has given up the 10th-most in the NFL at 1,393 (232.2 per game).

The Eagles are 17th in the league in scoring defense, giving up an average of 20.7 points.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Darius Slay Rec. Targets 59 35 Def. Targets Receptions 42 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 19.4 24 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 814 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 135.7 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 326 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 1 Interceptions

