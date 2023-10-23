49ers vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco 49ers (5-1) go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, October 23, 2023.
49ers and Vikings recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet on Monday.
49ers vs. Vikings Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|7
|44
|-300
|+240
49ers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- The average point total in San Francisco's matchups this year is 42.6, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers are 4-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won five of their six games as moneyline favorites this season (83.3%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, San Francisco has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings have combined with their opponents to score more than 44 points in three of six games this season.
- The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 48.3, 4.3 more points than this game's point total.
- The Vikings have covered the spread twice over six games with a set spread.
- The Vikings have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.
49ers vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|30.7
|2
|14.5
|2
|42.6
|3
|6
|Vikings
|21.5
|15
|22.5
|22
|48.3
|3
|6
49ers vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends
49ers
- San Francisco has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- In San Francisco's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.
- The 49ers have put up a total of 97 more points than their opponents this year (16.2 per game), while the Vikings have been outscored by six points (one per game).
Vikings
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.
- None of the Vikings' past three contests have hit the over.
- The 49ers have totaled 97 more points than their opponents this season (16.2 per game), while the Vikings have been outscored by six points (one per game).
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.6
|44.2
|41
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.2
|26.7
|23.7
|ATS Record
|4-1-1
|3-0-0
|1-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-1
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|3-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.3
|50.2
|46.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.7
|26
|25.3
|ATS Record
|2-3-1
|0-3-0
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
