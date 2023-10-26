Looking at the Week 8 NFL slate, we have the Vikings (-1) as the best bet on the board. Scroll down for more suggestions on point spreads and over/unders, including parlay possibilities.

BetMGM Promo Code

Best Week 8 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Minnesota -1 vs. Green Bay

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 1.8 points

Minnesota by 1.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Indianapolis +1.5 vs. New Orleans

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 9.0 points

Indianapolis by 9.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Pittsburgh +1.5 vs. Jacksonville

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville by 0.9 points

Jacksonville by 0.9 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Tennessee +3 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 2.8 points

Tennessee by 2.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: New York -3 vs. New York

Matchup: New York Jets at New York Giants

New York Jets at New York Giants Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 3.3 points

New York by 3.3 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Take advantage of these best bet suggestions and bet on any game with BetMGM!

Best Week 8 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 41 - Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Total: 42.0 points

42.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 43.5 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers Projected Total: 41.1 points

41.1 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 37.5 - Cleveland vs. Seattle

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks Projected Total: 42.6 points

42.6 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 45.5 - Los Angeles vs. Dallas

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys Projected Total: 42.3 points

42.3 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 44.5 - Baltimore vs. Arizona

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals Projected Total: 41.2 points

41.2 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: October 29

October 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.