Sun Belt teams are in action for seven games in Week 9 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Coastal Carolina +3.5 against Marshall as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all Sun Belt games with BetMGM!

Best Week 9 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Coastal Carolina +3.5 vs. Marshall

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 4.4 points

Coastal Carolina by 4.4 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Georgia State +1 vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia State by 5.1 points

Georgia State by 5.1 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 26

October 26 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Pick: Troy -6.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats

Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 11.2 points

Troy by 11.2 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Make your Sun Belt spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 9 Sun Belt Total Bets

Under 62.5 - Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles Projected Total: 55.1 points

55.1 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 26

October 26 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Over 46.5 - Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Total: 53.2 points

53.2 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - Old Dominion vs. James Madison

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at James Madison Dukes

Old Dominion Monarchs at James Madison Dukes Projected Total: 54.1 points

54.1 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 28

October 28 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 9 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G James Madison 7-0 (4-0 Sun Belt) 32.4 / 19.3 399.9 / 326.6 Georgia State 6-2 (3-2 Sun Belt) 30.4 / 25.5 415.1 / 401.5 Old Dominion 4-3 (3-1 Sun Belt) 24.1 / 25.4 358.6 / 372.0 Georgia Southern 6-2 (3-1 Sun Belt) 33.8 / 24.6 449.4 / 382.8 Texas State 5-2 (2-1 Sun Belt) 38.3 / 28.4 477.1 / 409.6 Troy 5-2 (2-1 Sun Belt) 26.6 / 17.4 444.7 / 281.6 South Alabama 4-3 (2-1 Sun Belt) 35.4 / 19.4 448.0 / 312.4 Coastal Carolina 4-3 (2-2 Sun Belt) 29.7 / 22.7 447.3 / 400.9 Marshall 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt) 27.3 / 27.3 384.9 / 375.3 Appalachian State 3-4 (1-2 Sun Belt) 32.4 / 29.9 443.0 / 397.7 Louisiana 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt) 32.9 / 27.9 425.6 / 365.4 Arkansas State 3-4 (1-2 Sun Belt) 21.4 / 35.1 361.3 / 456.4 UL Monroe 2-5 (0-4 Sun Belt) 19.9 / 32.7 334.3 / 449.3 Southern Miss 1-6 (0-4 Sun Belt) 20.7 / 38.1 326.4 / 417.1

Watch Sun Belt games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.