How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 27
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The outings in a Friday AFL slate sure to please include the AFL Womens Premiership Football match featuring Greater West Sydney Giants taking on Gold Coast Suns.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Greater West Sydney Giants at Gold Coast Suns
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 4:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Fremantle Dockers at Melbourne Demons
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
