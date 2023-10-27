Blues vs. Canucks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) are home favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1, +155 moneyline odds). The contest on Friday begins at 10:00 PM ET from Rogers Arena on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blues vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Canucks Moneyline
|Blues Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blues vs Canucks Additional Info
|Canucks vs Blues Prediction
|Canucks vs Blues Player Props
|Canucks vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Canucks vs Blues
Blues vs. Canucks Betting Trends
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in three of six games this season.
- The Canucks have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).
- The Blues have been an underdog in five games this season, with three upset wins (60.0%).
- Vancouver has never played a game this season shorter than -190 moneyline odds.
- St. Louis has played with moneyline odds of +155 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
Blues Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Kevin Hayes
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-182)
|Brayden Schenn
|0.5 (+175)
|0.5 (+100)
|-
|Robert Thomas
|0.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-154)
|-
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.