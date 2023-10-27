The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) are home favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1, +155 moneyline odds). The contest on Friday begins at 10:00 PM ET from Rogers Arena on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Blues vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues vs. Canucks Betting Trends

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in three of six games this season.

The Canucks have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).

The Blues have been an underdog in five games this season, with three upset wins (60.0%).

Vancouver has never played a game this season shorter than -190 moneyline odds.

St. Louis has played with moneyline odds of +155 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-182) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+100) - Robert Thomas 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-154) -

