Brandon Saad will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks face off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Considering a bet on Saad? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Saad vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saad Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Saad has averaged 16:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In one of six games this season, Saad has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

Saad has a point in one of his six games this season, and had multiple points in that game.

Saad has yet to post an assist through six games this season.

Saad's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

Saad has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Saad Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 6 Games 3 2 Points 2 2 Goals 0 0 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.