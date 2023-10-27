The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with each team back in action after a win. The Canucks knocked off the Nashville Predators 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Friday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Canucks Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Canucks 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-190)

Canucks (-190) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have earned a record of 1-1-2 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 3-2-1.

In two games this season when the Blues ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-0-1).

St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored at least three goals two times and won each of those games.

In the lone game when St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost.

St. Louis is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Blues finished 2-2-1 in those contests (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.83 Goals Scored 2.17 28th 7th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.33 5th 29th 26.2 Shots 25.2 31st 26th 33 Shots Allowed 32.8 25th 3rd 35.29% Power Play % 5.26% 31st 16th 78.26% Penalty Kill % 75% 19th

Blues vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.