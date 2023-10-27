David Roddy and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing off versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 111-104 loss to the Pelicans, Roddy tallied nine points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Roddy's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

David Roddy Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the league defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allowed 40.8 rebounds on average last season, best in the league.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Nuggets were third in the league in that category.

David Roddy vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/25/2023 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 12/20/2022 23 8 1 1 1 1 3

