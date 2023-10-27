Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - October 27
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at FedExForum on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|3
|2
|2
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Jay Huff: Out (Rib), Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and ALT
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|221.5
