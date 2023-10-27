The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at FedExForum on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Luke Kennard SG Out Concussion Protocol 3 2 2 Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jay Huff: Out (Rib), Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and ALT

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 221.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.