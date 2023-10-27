The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) play the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at FedExForum on October 27, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies shot 47.5% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.

Memphis went 32-7 when it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the second-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Nuggets finished 16th.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 116.9 points per game last year, only 4.4 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 112.5 points last season, Memphis went 41-9.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies averaged 119.8 points per game at home last season, and 114 on the road.

The Grizzlies gave up 109.2 points per game at home last season, and 116.8 away.

The Grizzlies made more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than away (11.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (34.9%).

Grizzlies Injuries