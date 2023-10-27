Marcus Smart and the Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Smart totaled 17 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 111-104 loss against the Pelicans.

If you'd like to make predictions on Smart's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-118)

Over 14.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)

Over 6.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+148)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the league last year, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

The Nuggets were the best team in the league last year, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were third in the league last season, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2023 31 4 5 7 0 0 1 11/11/2022 24 4 0 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.