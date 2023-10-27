Will Robert Bortuzzo Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 27?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Robert Bortuzzo a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bortuzzo 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of 43 games last season, Bortuzzo scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- Bortuzzo produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Bortuzzo averaged 0.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league action.
- The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
