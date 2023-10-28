The Arkansas State Red Wolves versus the UL Monroe Warhawks is a game to see for fans of Arkansas college football on a Week 9 schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week

Jackson State Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Simmons Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Tarleton State Texans at Central Arkansas Bears

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

First Security Field at Estes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: UL Monroe (-2)

