Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves versus the UL Monroe Warhawks is a game to see for fans of Arkansas college football on a Week 9 schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Jackson State Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Simmons Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tarleton State Texans at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UL Monroe (-2)
