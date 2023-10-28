The Arkansas State Red Wolves versus the UL Monroe Warhawks is a game to see for fans of Arkansas college football on a Week 9 schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week

Jackson State Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Tarleton State Texans at Central Arkansas Bears

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UL Monroe (-2)

