The UL Monroe Warhawks should come out on top in their game versus the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (56.5) UL Monroe 29, Arkansas State 28

Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 2-point underdogs this season, Arkansas State is 2-4 against the spread.

The Red Wolves have hit the over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

The average over/under in Arkansas State games this season is 2.9 less points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Warhawks a 57.4% chance to win.

The Warhawks have covered the spread four times in six games.

This season, three of the Warhawks' six games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 2.2 more than the average point total for UL Monroe games this season.

Red Wolves vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UL Monroe 19.9 32.7 22.0 30.8 17.0 35.3 Arkansas State 21.4 35.1 23.8 27.0 18.3 46.0

