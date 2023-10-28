The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) square off against a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 10th-worst in the FBS (449.3 yards allowed per game), UL Monroe has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 104th in the FBS offensively averaging 334.3 yards per game. Arkansas State has sputtering defensively, ranking sixth-worst with 456.4 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, posting 361.3 total yards per contest (88th-ranked).

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Arkansas State UL Monroe 361.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.3 (113th) 456.4 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (106th) 140.7 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.4 (63rd) 220.6 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.9 (114th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 5 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (6th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 1,156 yards on 69-of-114 passing with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 246 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross has rushed for 394 yards on 61 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Courtney Jackson's 379 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 receptions on 31 targets with five touchdowns.

Jeff Foreman has put up a 288-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 26 targets.

Corey Rucker's 42 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 283 yards.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has thrown for 776 yards (110.9 ypg) to lead UL Monroe, completing 54% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 246 rushing yards on 64 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Isaiah Woullard has racked up 341 yards on 68 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Hunter Smith has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 322 yards (46 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell's 361 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 32 receptions and six touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has caught 10 passes for 215 yards (30.7 yards per game) this year.

Dariyan Wiley has racked up 12 receptions for 175 yards, an average of 25 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

