A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023

5:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM UL Monroe (-2.5) 56.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UL Monroe (-2) 56.5 -134 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

UL Monroe has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.