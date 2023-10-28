Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UL Monroe (-2.5)
|56.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UL Monroe (-2)
|56.5
|-134
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- UL Monroe has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
