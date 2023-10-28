The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Arkansas State is a 2-point underdog. The game's over/under is 56.5.

With 19.9 points per game (18th-worst) and 32.7 points allowed per game on defense (18th-worst), UL Monroe has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. Arkansas State has been struggling on defense, ranking ninth-worst with 35.1 points given up per game. It has been better on offense, compiling 21.4 points per contest (107th-ranked).

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UL Monroe -2 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Arkansas State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Red Wolves are gaining 393.7 yards per game (-45-worst in college football) and conceding 468 (eighth-worst), ranking them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The Red Wolves are -20-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (24 per game) and -53-worst in points allowed (30.7).

Arkansas State is 45th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (281.7 per game), and -56-worst in passing yards allowed (251.7).

In their past three games, the Red Wolves have rushed for 112 yards per game (-58-worst in college football), and allowed 216.3 on the ground (-103-worst).

Over their past three contests, the Red Wolves have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In its past three games, Arkansas State has hit the over once.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Three of Arkansas State's seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

This season, Arkansas State has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

Arkansas State is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 1,156 yards on 69-of-114 passing with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 246 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross has run the ball 61 times for 394 yards, with three touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has hauled in 379 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jeff Foreman has 12 receptions (on 26 targets) for a total of 288 yards (41.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Corey Rucker's 42 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 283 yards.

Keyron Crawford leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 24 tackles.

Javante Mackey, Arkansas State's top tackler, has 40 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Eddie Smith leads the team with one interception, while also recording 13 tackles and one pass defended.

