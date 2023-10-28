Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Central Arkansas Bears and Tarleton State Texans square off at 5:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Bears. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. Tarleton State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-11.5) 62.7 Central Arkansas 37, Tarleton State 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 UAC Predictions

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered six times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, six of Bears games hit the over.

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans went 4-4-0 ATS last year.

Texans games went over the point total five out of eight times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 36.7 25.1 46.0 18.3 24.3 34.3 Tarleton State 31.4 25.0 36.8 17.8 26.0 32.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.