The Central Arkansas Bears (5-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Tarleton State Texans (5-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium in a UAC showdown.

On offense, Central Arkansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FCS by putting up 455.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 32nd (314.1 yards allowed per game). Tarleton State's offense has been excelling, racking up 31.4 points per game (25th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 50th by giving up 25.0 points per game.

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Central Arkansas vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

Central Arkansas Tarleton State 455.3 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.1 (11th) 314.1 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.8 (77th) 220.3 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.9 (20th) 235.0 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (54th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has compiled 1,592 yards (227.4 ypg) on 144-of-221 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Shunderrick Powell has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 878 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 107 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Darius Hale has piled up 301 yards on 53 carries, scoring three times.

Myles Butler has hauled in 24 receptions for 357 yards (51.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jarrod Barnes has hauled in 29 passes while averaging 50.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kylin James has a total of 262 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis leads Tarleton State with 1,679 yards on 122-of-235 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has run for 750 yards on 118 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Derrel Kelley III has been given 90 carries and totaled 493 yards with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has collected 45 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 373 (46.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has one touchdown.

Darius Cooper has caught 19 passes and compiled 352 receiving yards (44.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Keylan Johnson has racked up 313 reciving yards (39.1 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Central Arkansas or Tarleton State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.