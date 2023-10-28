Grizzlies vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - October 28
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Washington Wizards (0-1) on Saturday, October 28 at Capital One Arena, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Questionable
|Concussion Protocol
|3.0
|2.0
|2.0
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Landry Shamet: Out (Toe), Johnny Davis: Out (Elbow), Anthony Gill: Out (Hamstring)
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|227.5
