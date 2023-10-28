The Washington Wizards (0-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena, take on the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Wizards matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MNMT

MNMT and MNMT Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Grizzlies (-1.5) 227.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs Wizards Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) last season while giving up 113 per contest (11th in the NBA). They had a +323 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Wizards had a -99 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They put up 113.2 points per game to rank 21st in the league and gave up 114.4 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA.

These two teams averaged a combined 230.1 points per game last season, 2.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams gave up a combined 227.4 points per game last year, 0.1 fewer points than the total for this contest.

Memphis compiled a 40-42-0 ATS record last year.

Washington compiled a 39-42-0 record against the spread last season.

Grizzlies and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +2500 +1200 - Wizards +50000 +25000 -

