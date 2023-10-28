The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) will look to upset the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: South Bend, Indiana
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-20.5) 45.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Notre Dame (-20.5) 44.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
  • The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
  • Pittsburgh has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

Notre Dame & Pittsburgh 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.