Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) meet the Arizona Wildcats (4-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Arizona?

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tucson, Arizona
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Oregon State 29, Arizona 28
  • Oregon State has gone 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
  • The Beavers have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
  • This season, Arizona has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.
  • The Wildcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Beavers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Arizona (+3)
  • Oregon State has four wins in six games versus the spread this season.
  • The Beavers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
  • In Arizona's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Wildcats have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in four chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (56.5)
  • Oregon State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 56.5 points four times this season.
  • There has been just one game featuring Arizona this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 56.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 70 points per game, 13.5 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.8 48.8 54.8
Implied Total AVG 30.8 30 31.7
ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 62.2 61.5 62.5
Implied Total AVG 38.7 40.5 37.8
ATS Record 5-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

