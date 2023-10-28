Oregon vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1), with college football's 12th-ranked run defense, take on the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1) and their sixth-ranked run D on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Utah matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Oregon vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-6.5)
|47.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-6.5)
|47.5
|-235
|+190
Oregon vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Oregon has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.
- The Ducks have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
- Utah has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Utes have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Oregon & Utah 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
