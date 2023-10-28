In the matchup between the Jackson State Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-24.2) 43.6 Jackson State 34, UAPB 10

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered six times in 13 games with a spread last year.

In Tigers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Lions vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAPB 12.9 31.0 9.3 26.0 16.0 38.3 Jackson State 26.9 25.3 20.5 20.0 27.3 32.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.