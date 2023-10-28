UAPB vs. Jackson State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the matchup between the Jackson State Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
UAPB vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Jackson State (-24.2)
|43.6
|Jackson State 34, UAPB 10
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
UAPB Betting Info (2023)
- The Golden Lions have posted two wins against the spread this year.
Jackson State Betting Info (2022)
- The Tigers covered six times in 13 games with a spread last year.
- In Tigers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Lions vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UAPB
|12.9
|31.0
|9.3
|26.0
|16.0
|38.3
|Jackson State
|26.9
|25.3
|20.5
|20.0
|27.3
|32.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.