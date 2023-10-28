The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field in a SWAC battle.

UAPB has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking eighth-worst with 12.9 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 98th in the FCS (31.0 points allowed per game). With 26.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Jackson State ranks 49th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 53rd, allowing 25.3 points per game.

UAPB vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

UAPB vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

UAPB Jackson State 308.4 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (48th) 444.0 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (48th) 136.3 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.9 (65th) 172.1 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.6 (75th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has thrown for 657 yards (93.9 ypg) to lead UAPB, completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 119 rushing yards on 40 carries.

The team's top rusher, Johness Davis, has carried the ball 67 times for 337 yards (48.1 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Kierstan Rogers has carried the ball 19 times for 164 yards (23.4 per game).

Kenji Lewis' team-leading 288 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 21 targets) with one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has put together a 167-yard season so far, hauling in 15 passes on 19 targets.

Daemon Dawkins' 14 grabs are good enough for 149 yards.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has compiled 1,178 yards (147.3 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has rushed 96 times for 576 yards, with four touchdowns.

Ahmad Miller has racked up 32 carries and totaled 214 yards.

Rico Powers Jr. has racked up 309 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Fabian McCray has 21 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 291 yards (36.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Duke Miller's 21 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 194 yards (24.3 ypg).

