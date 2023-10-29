Kansas City (6-1) rides a six-game winning streak into a matchup with Denver (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 46 points.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Chiefs go up against the Broncos. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have been winning four times, have trailed one time, and have been tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have suited up for seven games this season, and they have had the lead after the first quarter four times and have trailed three times.

2nd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Chiefs have lost the second quarter two times and won five times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of scoring in the second quarter, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have lost the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored one time, and tied one time.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 1.1 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

The Broncos have been outscored in the third quarter in five games this season. Meanwhile, they've tied the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In seven games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering five points on average in that quarter.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in four games.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half this year, the Chiefs have had the lead six times (5-1 in those contests) and been knotted up one time (1-0).

The Broncos have been winning four times (1-3 in those games) and have been losing three times (1-2) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games and have been outscored in the second half in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second half.

The Broncos have lost the second half five times and outscored their opponent in the second half two times in seven games this year.

