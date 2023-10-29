Isiah Pacheco will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into their matchup versus the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Isiah Pacheco Touchdown Odds

Pacheco Odds to Score First TD: +480

Pacheco Odds to Score Anytime TD: +180

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +800

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 14.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 75.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 273.5 (-113) 23.5 (-111) - Jerick McKinnon - - 12.5 (-112) Skyy Moore - - 16.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 68.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 42.5 (-113) Kadarius Toney - - 12.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 16.5 (-113)

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Russell Wilson 203.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 46.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 11.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 48.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 49.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Jaleel McLaughlin - 25.5 (-113) -

