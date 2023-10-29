The Denver Broncos (2-5) host a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs have won six straight games.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Chiefs Insights

This year, the Chiefs put up 5.6 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Broncos surrender (31).

The Chiefs collect 28 fewer yards per game (396.7) than the Broncos give up per outing (424.7).

Kansas City rushes for 111.3 yards per game, 56.0 fewer than the 167.3 Denver allows per outing.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Broncos' takeaways (7).

Chiefs Away Performance

The Chiefs average fewer points away from home (22.3 per game) than they do overall (25.4), and concede more (16.3 per game) than overall (15).

The Chiefs accumulate 377.7 yards per game away from home (19 fewer than overall), and give up 312 in road games (17.4 more than overall).

On the road, the Chiefs accumulate more rushing yards (124 per game) than they do overall (111.3). They also allow fewer rushing yards away from home (84) than they do overall (105.7).

On the road, the Chiefs convert more third downs (50%) than they do overall (48.9%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (36.8%) than overall (37.1%).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Minnesota W 27-20 CBS 10/12/2023 Denver W 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver - CBS 11/5/2023 Miami - NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS

