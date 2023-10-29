According to bookmakers, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) are favored by a touchdown as they try to keep their six-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. This contest has a listed total of 47 points.

The Chiefs' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet the Broncos. The Broncos' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Chiefs.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-7) 47 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-7.5) 47.5 -355 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Kansas City vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Kansas City's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Kansas City's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Denver has one win against the spread this season.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.

This season, four of Denver's seven games have hit the over.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Gray - - - - 14.5 (-118) - Travis Kelce - - - - 77.5 (-115) - Patrick Mahomes II 273.5 (-115) 2.5 (+155) - - - - Jerick McKinnon - - - - 13.5 (-111) - Skyy Moore - - - - 18.5 (-111) - Isiah Pacheco - - 64.5 (-115) - 15.5 (-115) - Rashee Rice - - - - 41.5 (-111) - Kadarius Toney - - - - 13.5 (-120) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - - - 15.5 (-120) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.