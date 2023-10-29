At Nissan Stadium in Week 8, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will be lined up against the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III. See below for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Titans vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 37.6 6.3 51 130 7.49

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins paces his squad with 376 receiving yards on 27 receptions.

Through the air, Tennessee is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 1,039 passing yards (173.2 per game). It ranks 32nd with three passing touchdowns.

The Titans rank 28th in the NFL in scoring with 17.3 points per game, and they rank 29th in total yards with 283.5 per game.

Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 27.5 times per contest, which is worst in the league.

In the red zone, the Titans have made 23 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 22nd in the NFL. They pass the ball 57.5% of the time in the red zone.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 45 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Atlanta is allowing 190.1 yards per game (1,331 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 11 in the league.

The Falcons' points-against average on defense is 15th in the league, at 19 per game.

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 47 23 Def. Targets Receptions 27 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.9 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 376 45 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.7 6.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 61 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.