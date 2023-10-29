DeAndre Hopkins vs. the Falcons' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Nissan Stadium in Week 8, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will be lined up against the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III. See below for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons
|37.6
|6.3
|51
|130
|7.49
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jessie Bates III Insights
DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense
- DeAndre Hopkins paces his squad with 376 receiving yards on 27 receptions.
- Through the air, Tennessee is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 1,039 passing yards (173.2 per game). It ranks 32nd with three passing touchdowns.
- The Titans rank 28th in the NFL in scoring with 17.3 points per game, and they rank 29th in total yards with 283.5 per game.
- Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 27.5 times per contest, which is worst in the league.
- In the red zone, the Titans have made 23 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 22nd in the NFL. They pass the ball 57.5% of the time in the red zone.
Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense
- Jessie Bates III has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 45 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, Atlanta is allowing 190.1 yards per game (1,331 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 11 in the league.
- The Falcons' points-against average on defense is 15th in the league, at 19 per game.
- One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.
- The Falcons have allowed a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Jessie Bates III
|Rec. Targets
|47
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|27
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.9
|14
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|376
|45
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|62.7
|6.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|61
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.