Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 8 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Henry's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Henry has rushed for 425 yards on 98 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and has 11 catches (13 targets) for 117 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Titans.
Titans vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|98
|425
|3
|4.3
|13
|11
|117
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
