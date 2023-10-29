Should you wager on Isiah Pacheco getting into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pacheco will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Pacheco, has carried the ball 100 times for 419 yards (59.9 per game), with three touchdowns.

Pacheco has tacked on 21 catches for 163 yards (23.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Pacheco has rushed for a touchdown in three games.

In one of seven games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1

Rep Isiah Pacheco with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.