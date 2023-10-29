The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) will play the Tennessee Titans (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 35 in the outing.

This week's game that pits the Falcons against the Titans is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Falcons vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

The Falcons have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In seven games this season, the Falcons have won the second quarter one time, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Titans have lost the third quarter two times and won four times in six games this year.

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Titans have won the fourth quarter in one game, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

In seven games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 8 In-Game Primers

Titans vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Titans have been winning after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in four games (1-3).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Falcons have been knotted up two times and have been losing five times.

2nd Half

The Titans have been outscored in the second half three times and outscored their opponent in the second half three times in six games this year.

In seven games this season, the Falcons have been outscored in the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have won the second half five times (4-1).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Falcons or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.