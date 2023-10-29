In Week 8 action at Empower Field at Mile High, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will face the Denver Broncos defense and P.J. Locke. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Kansas City receivers versus the Broncos' secondary.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 76.5 12.8 1 43 12.56

Travis Kelce vs. P.J. Locke Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce's team-high 525 yards as a receiver have come on 48 receptions (out of 59 targets) with four touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Kansas City has 1,998 (285.4 per game), the third-most in the league.

The Chiefs are fifth-best in the NFL in points scored per game, at 25.4.

Kansas City is throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 38.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Chiefs are throwing the ball more frequently than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (57.9% red-zone pass rate).

P.J. Locke & the Broncos' Defense

P.J. Locke has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has three tackles and one pass defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 257.4 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 31st in the NFL with 7.9 yards allowed per pass attempt.

So far this year, the Broncos are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 32nd in the NFL with 217 points surrendered (31 per game). They also rank 32nd in total yards allowed (2,973).

Denver has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

Travis Kelce vs. P.J. Locke Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce P.J. Locke Rec. Targets 59 0 Def. Targets Receptions 48 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 525 3 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 87.5 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 222 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

