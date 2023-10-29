Will Tyjae Spears pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Spears has rushed for 171 yards on 31 carries (28.5 ypg), with one touchdown.

Spears also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 15 passes for 111 yards.

Spears has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0

